Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 173,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,797,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Cummins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $201.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

