Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 255,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.41% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $184.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

