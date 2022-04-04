Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 627,408 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 627,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,636,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.75% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

