Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $36.54 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $117.12 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.