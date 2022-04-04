Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $37.51 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $361.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

