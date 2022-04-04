Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $38.40 Million in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,648,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.86% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

