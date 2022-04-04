Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $39.88 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in International Business Machines by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 87,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $130.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.