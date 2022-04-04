Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $39.94 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 685,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinduoduo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,081,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $42.65 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.