Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $41.66 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.03% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Diversey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Diversey by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diversey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.14 on Monday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

