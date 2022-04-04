Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $42.11 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

