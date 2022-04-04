Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $42.55 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,553,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
SNOW stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $303.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.
Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.