Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $37.89 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,894,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.54% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

