Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $37.89 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,156,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,894,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.54% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 202,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

