Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $43.16 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $350.60 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $274.60 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

