Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $43.80 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,802,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Eaton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $151.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.44.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

