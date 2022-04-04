Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,648,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.86% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.04 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.