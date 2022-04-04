Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

