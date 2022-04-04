Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,798,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 21,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $216.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.37. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

