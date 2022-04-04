Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 748,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.04% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

