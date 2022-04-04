Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,749,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.