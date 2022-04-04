Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,899,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.51% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,909,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

