Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,119,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of ON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:ONON opened at $25.63 on Monday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

