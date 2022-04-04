Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $170.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $170.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
