Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,797,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cummins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cummins by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $201.03 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

