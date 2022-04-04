Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Sysco by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 672,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

SYY stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

