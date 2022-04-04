Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 748,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,743,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 147,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

HI opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

