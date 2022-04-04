Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,535,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.30.

