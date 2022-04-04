Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 281,958 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 281,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after buying an additional 1,138,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,099 shares of company stock valued at $64,701,103. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.