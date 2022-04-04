Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102,977 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,102,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.20% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.