Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 759,490 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 759,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,472,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.00% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

