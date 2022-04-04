Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $37.47 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 759,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,472,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.00% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 68.8% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

