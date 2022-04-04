Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $37.97 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,033,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,972,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.07% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.54. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

