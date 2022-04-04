Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $38.08 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.08% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.54 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.