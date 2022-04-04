Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $40.11 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,386,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

BGY opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

