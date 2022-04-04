Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $43.48 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 569,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,858,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IUSV opened at $76.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $78.18.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.