Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

