Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,393,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.08% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.54 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

