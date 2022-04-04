Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 258,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of HEICO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.