Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,281,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after buying an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ironSource by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after buying an additional 4,254,959 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ironSource by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ironSource stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

