Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,071,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,447,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.72% of Myers Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $772.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

