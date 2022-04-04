Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 548,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Q2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

