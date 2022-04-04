Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 761,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

