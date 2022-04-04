Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

DRTS stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

