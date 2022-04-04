Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.57 million. Alphatec reported sales of $44.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $305.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.06 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $372.26 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $378.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $135,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $348,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.89 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

