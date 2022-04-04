Alphr finance Hits Market Capitalization of $48,519.09 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $48,519.09 and $27,979.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

