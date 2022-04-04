Alta Equipment Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.79 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $446.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

