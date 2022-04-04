Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $57,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

