Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 862 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.92. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

