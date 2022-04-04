Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson Sells 20,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 514,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

