Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson Sells 20,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 514,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alzamend Neuro (ALZN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.