Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.70. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $188,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

